West Limestone scored 35 points in the first half and cruised to a 53-19 victory Friday night over Clements.
The Wildcats took advantage of four Clements turnovers and a blocked punt in the first half to take a 35-7 lead at halftime and were never challenged in the second half.
Clements got on the board first after Deontae Crenshaw returned the opening kickoff to the 13-yard line. The Colts scored four plays later on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Gilbert to Hunter Hall.
But it was all West Limestone after that. Quarterback Colin Patterson opened the scoring for the Wildcats when he scrambled for a 30-yard touchdown run. Dakota Wilson scored ran for a 19-yard touchdown on West Limestone's next possession to give the Wildcats a lead they would never relinquish.
After Clements lost a fumble, West scored on a 6-yard touchdown run by Jonah Smith. Clements then threw an interception on the next play and West Limestone scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Thorne Slaton.
A blocked punt on Clements' next possession put the Wildcats in great field position, and Slaton cashed it in with a 4-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining in the half.
Slaton put the game completely out of reach on the first play of the third quarter, when he returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 41-7.
Slaton finished the game with 86 rushing yards and two scores to go along with his 80-yard kickoff return touchdown.
Clements came back to score on its next possession with the big play being a 45-yard run by Gilbert. Crenshaw capped the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
However, West Limestone answered with a long, methodical touchdown drive of its own. Backup quarterback Landon Navas finished the drive with a 2-yard run just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
Clements answered on its next drive, with Gilbert throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Crenshaw, but West Limestone closed the scoring with 2:18 remaining in the game when Navas got loose for an 18-yard touchdown scamper.
In addition to his 30-yard touchdown run, Patterson was 7-11 throwing the ball for 139 yards. River Helms had 91 of those receiving yards on three catches.
Gilbert had 24 passing yards and two touchdowns and 81 rushing yards for Clements.
West Limestone will host Deshler next Friday in its region opener, while Clements has an off week.
