West Limestone keeps piling up the points. For the fourth consecutive game, the Wildcats scored 37 or more points, as they defeated Wilson 45-12 in a critical Class 4A, Region 8 matchup.
West Limestone led 31-0 at halftime and cruised to victory in the second half. A scoring recap was not available Friday night, but will be added to a Saturday edition of this story.
West Limestone improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in region play while Wilson fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the region.
The Wildcats play Rogers next Friday in a game that will go a long way to deciding their playoff fate.
