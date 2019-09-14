West Limestone set school records in both points and margin of victory in a 75-0 win over Elkmont Friday night.
The Wildcats scored touchdowns on all 11 of their possessions, and kept the domination up even after the game went to a running clock in the second half.
The previous records were set in a 72-0 victory over Clements in 1950.
West got off to a big start with four first-quarter touchdowns. C.J. Adams opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass to River Helms. Adams then capped the next Wildcats drive with an 12-yard touchdown run. West got its third touchdown on a Tyree Hiliare 14-yard run before scoring on a 46-yard run by Thorne Slaton to go up 27-0 after one quarter.
West tacked on four more touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 54-0 halftime lead. Dakota Jefferson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run before Slaton scored on a 22-yard burst. Jefferson added his second touchdown of the night on a 20-yard run on West's next possession, and Slaton closed out the half with a 12-yard touchdown run after Elkmont fumbled the kickoff.
Elkmont turned the ball over five times on the night, including four lost fumbles.
West added scores on all three of its second-half possessions. Branson Owens scored on an 8-yard run before Dakota Wilson bulled his way in from a yard out. Wilson then scored the touchdown that broke the scoring record late in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard scamper.
Wilson led West with 98 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, while Slaton had 80 yards and three scores on three carries. Adams completed 6-of-7 passes for 106 yards and a score.
Elkmont was led by Jonah Smith, who had 63 yards on 17 carries.
