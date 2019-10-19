West Limestone is on the playoff doorstep after coming back from a 10-point halftime deficit to stun Brooks 28-24 in a Class 4A, Region 8 game Friday night.
The Wildcats trailed 24-14 at halftime, but outscored the Lions 14-0 in the second half to pull the upset.
West Limestone (5-3, 3-2 region) will clinch a playoff spot either with a win over Deshler next week or a Rogers loss to Central-Florence.
The game didn't look like it was going to be competitive at first, as Brooks quickly jumped out to a 16-0 lead.
Brooks (4-4, 3-2 region) scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Carson Daniel to Kobe Warden to go up 8-0 after the 2-point conversion. The Lions expanded the lead to 16-0 early in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Daniel.
West Limestone (5-3, 3-2) responded with a long drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Brett Beckworth to make the score 16-7.
However, it looked like Brooks would end the half with momentum, as the Lions scored a touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Daniel to Warden that gave Brooks a 24-7 lead.
However, the momentum would completely to West, as the Wildcats scored on their very next offensive play, as quarterback C.J. Adams threw a short pass to Tyree Hilaire that he turned into a 57-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14 at halftime.
The second half was all West Limestone, as the Wildcats held the explosive Brooks offense to just 151 total yards.
West Limestone received the opening kickoff of the second half and marched for a score. Dakota Jefferson had the honors with a 2-yard touchdown run.
West then took the lead with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Adams to River Helms.
Those were all the points West Limestone needed, as the Wildcats defense did the rest. Brooks did have one final chance to win the game late, as the Lions got to the Wildcats 20-yard line in the final seconds, but a forced fumble on the final play of the game sealed the win for West.
West Limestone closes out region play next Friday with a home game against region champion Deshler.
