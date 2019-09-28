West Limestone scored 34 unanswered points to overcome an 8-7 deficit and take a 41-8 victory over Clements Friday night.
The Colts led 8-7 after one quarter, but West Limestone scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 28-8 halftime lead and then scored two more touchdowns in the second half to pull away.
West had a balanced offensive attack, which gained 208 rushing yards and 126 passing. The Wildcats defense held Clements to just 29 total yards in the first half.
West Limestone got on the board first when quarterback C.J. Adams tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to River Helms to cap the Wildcats' opening drive of the game.
After forcing Clements to punt, West was looking to score again, but Adams was intercepted by Braden Tucker, who returned the ball to the Wildcats' 11-yard line. It took Clements four plays to score, with Hayden Graves running in the end zone from 2 yards out. Jairrice Pryor then ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Colts an 8-7 lead.
However, it was all West Limestone from there. The Wildcats scored on the first play of the second quarter on an 11-yard run by Thorne Slaton, and then added another touchdown when Dakota Jefferson plunged in the end zone from 3 yards out.
The Wildcats then extended the lead to 20 points in the final seconds of the half when Adams threw the ball up for grabs in the end zone. Helms out-jumped two Clements defenders and made a juggling touchdown catch with just 8 seconds left in the half.
Helms finished the game with 75 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six catches. Adams finished with 126 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Slaton scored his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run to cap West Limestone's opening drie of the second half, and Jefferson got his second score midway through the fourth quarter on an 11-yard scamper.
Jefferson led the West Limestone rushing attack with 87 yards on 13 carries while Slaton had 59 yards on 11 carries.
Pryor was held to under 200 yards in a game for the first time this season. The Clements standout running back had 113 yards on 32 carries. Graves finished with 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
West Limestone (3-2) plays at Wilson next week in a Class 4A, Region 8 contest while Clements (3-2) takes on Lauderdale County in a Class 3A, Region 8 matchup.
