West Limestone let a chance to clinch a Class 4A playoff spot slip away in a stunning 23-19 loss to previously winless Rogers Friday night.
West had scored 41 or more points in each of its previous four games, but could only manage 19 against the Pirates, which scored its most points in a game this season. Rogers' previous high was 20 points, and it had been shut out three times.
The game was a defensive struggle for three quarters before the game see-sawed back and forth in the final period.
West led 12-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Rogers (1-6, 1-3) took a 15-12 lead with a touchdown and a 2-point conversion. The Wildcats answered with a touchdown of their own to go up 19-15, but Rogers made one final drive, and capped it off when quarterback Jake Wallace scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 29 seconds remaining.
West Limestone's final desperation drive ended with an interception.
The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2) now face the two toughest teams in the region in Brooks and Deshler. They can still make the playoffs with a win in one of those two games, and could also make it even with two losses as long as they, Rogers and Wilson all finish with 2-4 region records and West wins the tiebreaker.
Class 2A, Region 7
Addison 44, Tanner 25
Class 2A No. 10 Addison led 37-7 at halftime and cruised to a victory over Tanner Friday night.
Weston Smith opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and Christian Roberts threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brody Dollar to put the Bulldogs up 16-0 early.
Caleb Crider had two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and Roberts tossed a 35-yard scoring strike to Grant Rice to put Addison up by 30 points at the half.
Addison (6-2, 3-1) expanded the lead to 44-7 in the second half before resting the starters. Tanner scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the score closer.
The Rattlers (1-6, 1-3) play at Red Bay next week.
