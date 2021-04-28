West Limestone Wildcats senior Preston Miller signed on to officially become a member of the Faulkner Eagles football team Wednesday at West Limestone High School. Miller, who played on the defensive line for the Wildcats, has accepted a scholarship and is looking forward to his first semester in the fall.
“I think I can come in and make an immediate impact,” Miller said. “No doubt about it.”
West’s head football coach Shelby Davis agrees.
“He works his butt off. He’d come in after practice this past year, and he looked like he’d played a whole game. He’s a competitor,” Davis said. “
Miller tore his ACL back in 2018 as a fullback and that’s in part what led to a position change to the defensive side of the ball.
“To have the injury he had and the personal loss that he has gone through, to keep himself in a situation to have this opportunity is very special,” Davis said. “We’re all really proud of Preston for overcoming adversity and we’re excited for him that he has this opportunity.”
For Miller, he’s very thankful to the coaching staff for putting him in this position.
“I’m grateful that Coach Davis didn’t give up on me a few years ago,” he said.
Miller plans to major in criminal justice.
