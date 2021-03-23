A two-run home run with one out in the first inning by West Limestone’s Lily Bethune got the Wildcat offense going right out of the gate and they showed no signs of slowing down throughout the game as they defeated the Clements Colts 9-0 on Monday.
The Wildcats totaled five hits in the first inning alone, but were only able to put those two runs on the board. In the bottom of the second, however, the Wildcats picked up right where they left off. Tori Carroll led things off with a walk, followed by a single from Ashlyn Smith. Brown drove in Carroll on an RBI single in the next at-bat. That would be the first of three RBI singles in the inning, one of which was a two-run single by Addison Wallace. The Wildcats scored a sixth run on a single by Allison Perry. At the end of the second, it was 6-0.
The Wildcats were held in check at the plate until the fifth, but Wildcat pitcher, Leigha Carder was dominant from start to finish. In her complete game shutout of the Colts, she allowed just two hits.
The Wildcats added two more in the fifth on a two run double by Isabella Birdsong and one run in the sixth on an RBI single from Carroll improving their record to 4-4.
“I’m really proud of the way they played. I feel like one of the main things we have needed to do this year is finish games and I feel like we did that today,” Wildcat head coach Molly Fenn said.
Lacey Ashley, Clements head coach, despite the loss and the struggles of late, said she’s pleased with their continued effort and knows that it will eventually pay off.
“We’re struggling right now. I got a senior and my lead shortstop out. I got people playing in places where we’re struggling,” she said. “In all honesty, they’re stepping up when I need them to, it’s just somedays our bats are on and somedays they’re off. But I got a good bunch of girls and they all play hard. That’s all I could ask for.”
