One week after suffering a disappointing loss to previously winless Rogers, West Limestone must rebound and play one of the top teams in Class 4A, Region 8 in another game that will go a long way toward determining if the Wildcats earn a playoff spot.
“Our message to the guys this week is reload, refocus and respond,” West Limestone coach Shelby Davis said. “I'm anxious to see how we're going to respond from that loss. But in the future, we've got to win the games we're supposed to win.”
West Limestone (4-3, 2-2) had won three of its previous four games and defeated Wilson 45-12 the previous week. A win against an 0-6 Rogers team would have locked up a playoff berth, but the Wildcats were stunned 23-19 when the Pirates scored a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in the game.
West finds itself in the same situation this week, with a win putting them in the playoffs, but that win will be much tougher against Brooks (4-3, 3-1).
The Lions have lost two consecutive games, including a 35-20 loss to region champion Deshler last week, but rolled through the first three region games, including a 43-7 win over Rogers.
“They have a very explosive team,” Davis said of Brooks. “They like to throw it a lot. We feel like they lost several key players from last year that they haven't really replaced this year, but their quarterback is a real good player, and their (top) receiver is a real good player. We're going to have to do a real good job of knowing where they're at and what they're doing, and tackle well when they get in space.”
Davis said the main issue in last Friday's loss was the players' mindsets.
“We just weren't ready to play,” he said. “We had a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes as far as technique and execution. A lot of penalties that we haven't been getting. We've got to clean up the penalties, go out there and do what we're coached to do.”
Davis has said his team has struggled with handling success, and he said last week's loss was an example of that.
“That comes with building a winning program, which is what we're trying to do here,” he said. “After we went on the road and beat Wilson like we did, we thought we were headed in the right direction and getting over that hump, but we're not there yet. We've got to keep grinding and treat every week like it's our one and only game of the season.”
But despite last week's loss, the Wildcats still control their playoff destiny. A win over either Brooks or Deshler next week puts them in the playoffs.
“We're still in the driver's seat,” Davis said. “If we win, we're in. If we don't, it puts our fate in the hands of everyone else. We need to take advantage of the opportunities when we get them.”
