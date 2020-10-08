West Limestone put points on the board in all three phases of the game and cruised to a 37-6 victory over Class 4A, Region 8 foe Wilson Thursday night. West Limestone remains undefeated in region play at 5-0 with an overall record of 6-1 on the 2020 season.
“It feels good to get another region win,” said West Limestone head coach Shelby Davis. “I think we're locked in (to the playoffs) now. We'll take them one at a time and go from there.”
The Wildcats were the first team to find the end zone in the contest. Quarterback Colin Patterson connected with wide receiver Christian Smith for a 30-yard touchdown with 3:03 left in the opening quarter. The PAT by Maiko Bartmann made it 7-0 Wildcats.
West would score again early in the second when running back Thorne Slaton capped a drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the Wildcats lead to 14 after Bartmann's point after sailed through the uprights.
The Wildcats' defense managed to pin Wilson deep on the next drive and force a punt attempt by the Warriors from their own end zone. West brought the heat on the attempt, and Owyn Harvey blocked the kick which rolled out the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Wildcats were knocking on the door at the goal line once again on their ensuing drive, but a fumble and recovery by Wilson ended the scoring chance.
It turns out West would not be denied its points, however, as a few plays later Cooper Phillips picked off a Wilson pass at the Warriors 15-yard line and returned it untouched for a pick six. Bartmann's PAT made it 23-0 Wildcats with 4:35 remaining before halftime.
Wilson put its only points of the game on the board just before the break on a 13-yard touchdown pass. The Warriors conversion was stopped short of the end zone, and West would go into the locker room with a 23-6 advantage.
Neither team could get anything going offensively in the third quarter, and West Limestone was hampered by a handful of penalties.
“We just don't finish,” Davis said. “We have to clean stuff up. Down the stretch we're going to have to play better football.”
Just over four minutes into the fourth quarter Patterson found tight end River Helms on a long pass that put the Wildcats near the goal line, and a few plays later the duo would connect again for an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-6 after the point after.
West's defense forced a turnover on downs late in the contest at the Wildcats' own 15-yard line. On West Limestone's next offensive play Slaton would take the ball around the left side, weave through Wilson defenders and win a foot race en route to an 85-yard rushing touchdown that would mark the final score of the contest.
West will look to remain undefeated in region play next week when the Wildcats travel to face 2-5 Rogers. The Pirates only region win so far this season came at the hands of the same Wilson team the Wildcats just defeated by a close margin at 27-22.
“We have to get our mistakes cleaned up and finish (games),” Davis said of getting ready for next week.
