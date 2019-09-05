Athens native Ally Williams closed her junior golf career with one of its highest honors. The Athens High graduate and Mississippi State University freshman was named to the Alabama Golf Association Alabama All-State girls first team.
This is the third year the AGA has awarded All-State teams in both girls and boys junior golf categories.
All-State teams are awarded based on the Alabama State junior golf rankings system, which awards points per event based on the number of participants in the event combined with overall strength of field. These tournaments must also meet additional requirements to be a sanctioned rankings event. Teams are annually based off the player performance over the past 12 months from Sept. 1 thru Aug. 31.
Williams was the No. 2 ranked girls junior golfer in Alabama and was a member of the victorious 2019 Southern Junior Cup Team.
She finished third at the Alabama Girls State Junior Championship, advanced to the semifinals at the Alabama Women's State Amateur Championship and finished fifth at the Alabama Women's Stroke Play Championship.
Williams also had several top finishes on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour this past year. She has one career AGA state title, a 2016 Alabama Women's Four Ball Championship.
She signed a golf scholarship to play at Mississippi State University, where she recently began her freshman year.
Other members of the girls All-State first team are Michaela Morard, of Huntsville; Lauren Gilchrist, of Spanish Fort; Erika Allen, of Berry; and Allison Howard, of Newton. Morard was named the Junior Girls Player of the Year.
All-State team members, the Junior Boys Player of the Year and the Junior Girls Player of the Year winners will be honored along with other Alabama State Players of the Year at the annual Alabama Golf Association awards banquet in early 2020.
