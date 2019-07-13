Athens native Ally Williams saw her run in the Alabama Women's State Amateur Championship come to an end Friday morning, as she fell to Anna Claire Little, of Auburn, in the semifinal match.
Williams was seeded third in the match-play portion of the tournament, and easily won her round of 16 and quarterfinal matches Thursday to advance to Friday's semifinal. Match-play is a head-to-head competition between two players in which they attempt to better each other's score per hole.
Williams defeated No. 14 seed Emily Lankford, of Huntsville, 7 and 5, meaning she was seven holes up with five holes to play. Williams then defeated No. 11 seed Hanna Dyar, of Anniston, 4 and 3 in the quarterfinal matchup.
The competition was much more difficult Friday, as Williams faced No. 2 seed Little, who raced out to a big lead early and cruised to a 6 and 5 victory in the semifinal. Little went on to lose to Michaela Morard, of Huntsville, in the championship match.
The tournament was played at Cherokee Ridge Country Club in Union Grove.
Williams will be attending Mississippi State on a golf scholarship this fall.
