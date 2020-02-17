Young Rattlers hope to learn from regional experience

Tanner girls basketball coach Jordan Paul knew his young team faced a very tough challenge in the Class 2A Northwest Regional semifinal against Cold Springs.
But despite the Rattlers falling 54-42, he was proud of the way his team played the defending state champions, never letting them pull away and battling to the end.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a tough game, with Cold Springs being the defending state champs," he said. “They're very good, very deep and can shoot the ball extremely well. We knew we had our hands full, but I thought we did a good job with our game plan.”
Tanner let Cold Springs (29-4) know from the opening tip the game wouldn't be a walkover for the defending state champs. The Rattlers played tough defense early and led 4-2 at the 3:34 mark of the first quarter.
However, Cold Springs' Brooke Crider hit 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions to give Cold Springs the lead, and the Eagles never trailed again.
Crider scored 13 points in the game, all in the first half. Her shooting made a big difference, Paul said.
“No. 10 (Crider) killed us in the first half,” Paul said. “You've got to pick your poison, and that was the poison we picked. She hit some shots I'm not sure she normally hits, but she did tonight. It kind of caught us off guard, and we couldn't get back over the hump.”
Cold Springs expanded the lead to 33-21 by halftime, but Tanner never let the Eagles get comfortable in the second half.
The Rattlers cut the lead to 44-35 after three quarters and closed within seven points early in the fourth. However, after a Shauna Fletcher basket with 5:38 remaining in the game made the score 48-39, Cold Springs went into a stall offense and held the ball for exactly two and a half minutes, with the possession not ending until Tanner committed a foul at the 3:08 mark. Cold Springs hit its two free throws to make it an 11-point game.
Tanner didn't score again until 25 seconds remained, when Breona Bivens hit a 3-pointer to set the final scoring margin.
Keyera Jeans led Tanner with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Fletcher scored 10 points and grabbed nine boards. Miracle Scott also had 11 rebounds for the Rattlers.
Tanner's starting lineup consisted of two eighth graders in Amiya Redus and Sam Townsend, a freshman in Fletcher, a sophomore in Jeans and a junior in Scott. There were no seniors on the Tanner roster, which makes Paul excited for the future.
“As I told them in the locker room after the game, everybody will be back next year unless you choose not to be,” Paul said. “The future is very bright. I told them I'd go to battle with them against anybody any night. They work so hard, are easy to be around, and they're eager to learn and get better.”
Fletcher said the experience of playing in the Northwest Regional just makes players hungrier to get better and return stronger next season.
“I really felt like we came in as the underdog, and nobody really expected us to be here,” Fletcher said. “All we've got to do is come back stronger and have the mentality that we're going back. We'll be in the gym everyday working, trust me.”
Fletcher definitely doesn't lack for confidence. As she exited the interview room following Saturday's game, she gave a little wink and a smile.
“We'll be back,” she said.
