Young Rattlers move on to regional tourney

Tanner girls basketball coach Jordan Paul has never coached a varsity team this young. The Rattlers have no seniors and only one junior. If you averaged out the grade levels of all the players who played in Monday night's sub-regional game against Addison, it comes out to 8.9. Yes, that's middle school age.
But that didn't matter Monday, as the Rattlers scored their most points in a game this season in a 77-58 victory over the Area 13 champions.
“I'm very, very proud of the girls,” Paul said. “They came out and responded well to a tough challenge. They (Addison) have four seniors and we have none, so our goal was to not let the game matter more to their seniors than to us.”
Owing to Tanner's youth, two youngsters led the Rattlers in scoring. Freshman Shauna Fletcher and eighth-grader Amiyah Redus each scored 24 points, while the grizzled veteran of the team, junior Miracle Scott, added 14 and sophomore Keyera Jeanes chipped in 10.
Tanner raced out to a 23-9 lead after one quarter, but Addison responded in the second and third quarters to cut the Tanner lead to 53-44 heading into the final period. However, Tanner took control in the fourth quarter, outscoring Addison 24-14 to pull away and seal the victory.
“Our goal was to pressure them,” Paul said. “Force them to handle the ball and made decisions quickly, and when we got it, push it to the basket. Not to take anything away from (Addison's) great season, but I think the level of competition we played night in and night out was tougher. Being in Limestone County, you're playing physical and fast teams almost every game, and I don't think they were used to that. So we just wanted to run them. They fought back in the third quarter, but we outlasted them there in the fourth.”
Paul said this has been one of the most interesting seasons he's ever had as coach, due to the youth of the team. Tanner started the season off strongly, but struggled in the middle portion, and entered the area tournament with a 12-12 overall record and 4-4 area record.
But the Rattlers won the semifinal game in the area tournament to guarantee a sub-regional spot and then played their best game of the season Monday night to advance to the Class 2A Northwest Regional tourney.
“It's definitely been a new experience,” Paul said of coaching such a young team. “I don't know of any team where their average grade level is under ninth grade. It's been a learning experience for us. At times I've been in situations where I have to remind myself these kids are 12 and 13 years old. I try to coach them hard, but not too hard because they're so young. It's all about finding that balance, and they've responded well.”
Tanner will play Cold Springs at 6 p.m. Friday in the regional tournament semifinal at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.
“We're excited to be going to the regional tournament and playing Cold Springs,” Paul said. “We're looking forward to the challenge.”
