Football is an important part of the sporting culture in Athens, and Ray Aikens wants to make sure that continues for a long time.
Aikens, who recently moved back home to Athens after retiring from the military, is the new president of the Athens Youth Football League, and has big plans for the league in both the spring and fall seasons.
“I grabbed a group of kids and said 'Would you like to play regional and national football?'” Winter said. “I wanted to play other teams from around the region and nation. We practiced them 13 times and had one scrimmage. We made it to a national tournament and made the final four. So I said, 'Let's take this further and have spring football.'”
The spring season is nearing commencement, with signups going on now and the games beginning in a little over a month.
“We want to start play in April and end around June,” Aikens said. “Then in July they start up for the fall season. I'm trying to get it to where it's almost year-round. My goal is to have the option during the spring for the kids that don't play other sports be able to stay on the field, stay focused and still learn football. And if they do play other sports, they can still come to our practices on those days they don't have the other sport.”
The league is for youths from ages 4-12, as long as the 12-year-olds are still in the sixth grade. Aikens said he already has 70 youths signed up for the league and hopes for many more in the next few weeks.
“With the core of people we've put together and connections we've made with some of the coaches, I think we'll hit 100 before the spring really starts,” Aikens said. “We've just gotten started training, and are looking forward to seeing more kids out here.”
Aikens said he has entered Athens as an independent organization in the American Youth Football association, and will be looking to qualify for regional tournaments in the near future.
“You have to play at least four AYF teams to make the regional tournament, and if we win there, we will make the national tournament in Orlando, Florida,” he said.
The league will also have cheerleaders ages 4-12, and Aikens said he doesn't want anybody not to be able to play or cheer because they don't have the funds.
“We have family plans, scholarships and funding support available,” he said. “We don't want to make it about not having funding. We want to make it available for every child.”
For more information about the league, visit the league's Facebook page at Athens Youth Football or contact Aikens at 210-885-0175 or April Spurling at 256-366-3502.
