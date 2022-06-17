Truck winner

After hitting a hole-in-one at the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament, part of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame events, a new truck is awarded by Jimmy Smith GMC Buick to golfer Jansen Burgess. 

 Courtesy photo / Jimmy Smith GMC Buick Athens

