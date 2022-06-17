After hitting a hole-in-one at the Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament, part of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame events, a new truck was awarded by Jimmy Smith GMC Buick to golfer Jansen Burgess.
Man wins truck following hole-in-one at tournament
