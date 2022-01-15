Featuring players from eight different schools — Athens, Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, James Clemens, Tanner and West Limestone — the All Athens-Limestone team congratulates the hard work of each of these individuals.

The six county schools, along with Athens and James Clemens, comprise the list. James Clemens is included due to being located in Limestone County, despite being part of Madison City Schools.

There is a first team, a second team and an honorable mention team.

The list is chosen by an informed consensus with The News Courier.

2021 Team

Quarterback

First team: Gio Lopez, James Clemens

Second team: Jaden Jude, Athens

Honorable mention: Jayden Gilbert, Clements

Running Back

First team: Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone

Dante Snodgrass, James Clemens

Second team: Thomas Colston, Ardmore,

Dakota Wilson, West Limestone

Honorable mention: Brody Dunn, Ardmore

Kameron Gatewood, Athens

Wide Receiver

First Team: Dylann Roper, Athens

Skylar Townsend, Tanner

Keymari Pittman, James Clemens

Second Team: Ryan Boyd, Elkmont

Dylan Patrick, Clements

Brooks Poff, West Limestone

Honorable mention: Barrett Brown, East Limestone

Tyrik Walker, James Clemens

O-Line

First team: D’Andre Chandler, Tanner

Kaden Newton, East Limestone

Edgerrin Watson, James Clemens

Cole Tipton, Ardmore

Bryse Blade, Elkmont

Second team: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner

Levi Tarpley, West Limestone

Ezekiel Gideon, James Clemens

Jamari Malone, Tanner

Shaun Martin, Ardmore

Honorable mention: Andrew Holman, East Limestone

Josh Turner, West Limestone

D-Line

First team: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner

Shelomoh Trotman, Athens

Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone

Second team: Tyler Thompson, Ardmore

Joshua Cunningham, East Limestone

Darrell Howard, Tanner

Honorable mention: Jacob Peoples, Clements

Linebackers

First team: Jack Tregoning, Athens

Bryce Moore, Ardmore

Brady Moore, Clements

Brett Beckworth, West Limestone

Second team: Ben Shinkunas, Athens

Lawson Johnson, Tanner

Chase Haggermaker, Elkmont

Brody Dunn, Ardmore

Honorable mention: K.C. Hale, Tanner

Trey Crutcher, Tanner

Secondary

First team: Jayden Gilbert, Clements

Keenan Hill, James Clemens

Jamal Mayers, James Clemens

Brenton Abernathy, East Limestone

Second team: Dylan Patrick, Clements

Rowe Allen, Elkmont

Jacob Sanchez, Ardmore

Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone

Honorable mention: Alex Guster, Tanner

Landon Navas, West Limestone

Special Teams/Athletes

First team kicker: Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore

First team punter: Colin Patterson, West Limestone

First team athlete: Easton Smith, West Limestone

Second team kicker: Emmanuel Gonzalez, Tanner

Second team punter: Drew Daly, Ardmore

Second team athlete: Kameron Gatewood, Athens

Honorable mention athlete: Dylann Roper, Athens

Brody Dunn, Ardmore

Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner

Congratulations to all the players who made the inaugural All Athens-Limestone team.

The All Athens-Limestone team will be a regular feature at the end of the football season for The News Courier.

However, this team will not be in replacement of the All-County football team, voted on by the county coaches, nor is it in replacement of the All-Huntsville Region team, chosen by insights from Al.com and nominations from area coaches.

Schedules for the 2022 football seasons are beginning to be released, and The News Courier will provide updates on these as they become available in upcoming editions.

This past season, five of the eight schools mentioned made the playoffs.

