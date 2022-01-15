Featuring players from eight different schools — Athens, Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, James Clemens, Tanner and West Limestone — the All Athens-Limestone team congratulates the hard work of each of these individuals.
The six county schools, along with Athens and James Clemens, comprise the list. James Clemens is included due to being located in Limestone County, despite being part of Madison City Schools.
There is a first team, a second team and an honorable mention team.
The list is chosen by an informed consensus with The News Courier.
2021 Team
Quarterback
First team: Gio Lopez, James Clemens
Second team: Jaden Jude, Athens
Honorable mention: Jayden Gilbert, Clements
Running Back
First team: Fortune Wheeler, East Limestone
Dante Snodgrass, James Clemens
Second team: Thomas Colston, Ardmore,
Dakota Wilson, West Limestone
Honorable mention: Brody Dunn, Ardmore
Kameron Gatewood, Athens
Wide Receiver
First Team: Dylann Roper, Athens
Skylar Townsend, Tanner
Keymari Pittman, James Clemens
Second Team: Ryan Boyd, Elkmont
Dylan Patrick, Clements
Brooks Poff, West Limestone
Honorable mention: Barrett Brown, East Limestone
Tyrik Walker, James Clemens
O-Line
First team: D’Andre Chandler, Tanner
Kaden Newton, East Limestone
Edgerrin Watson, James Clemens
Cole Tipton, Ardmore
Bryse Blade, Elkmont
Second team: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner
Levi Tarpley, West Limestone
Ezekiel Gideon, James Clemens
Jamari Malone, Tanner
Shaun Martin, Ardmore
Honorable mention: Andrew Holman, East Limestone
Josh Turner, West Limestone
D-Line
First team: Jakeem Fletcher, Tanner
Shelomoh Trotman, Athens
Dakota Hilliard, West Limestone
Second team: Tyler Thompson, Ardmore
Joshua Cunningham, East Limestone
Darrell Howard, Tanner
Honorable mention: Jacob Peoples, Clements
Linebackers
First team: Jack Tregoning, Athens
Bryce Moore, Ardmore
Brady Moore, Clements
Brett Beckworth, West Limestone
Second team: Ben Shinkunas, Athens
Lawson Johnson, Tanner
Chase Haggermaker, Elkmont
Brody Dunn, Ardmore
Honorable mention: K.C. Hale, Tanner
Trey Crutcher, Tanner
Secondary
First team: Jayden Gilbert, Clements
Keenan Hill, James Clemens
Jamal Mayers, James Clemens
Brenton Abernathy, East Limestone
Second team: Dylan Patrick, Clements
Rowe Allen, Elkmont
Jacob Sanchez, Ardmore
Roman Schrimsher, East Limestone
Honorable mention: Alex Guster, Tanner
Landon Navas, West Limestone
Special Teams/Athletes
First team kicker: Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore
First team punter: Colin Patterson, West Limestone
First team athlete: Easton Smith, West Limestone
Second team kicker: Emmanuel Gonzalez, Tanner
Second team punter: Drew Daly, Ardmore
Second team athlete: Kameron Gatewood, Athens
Honorable mention athlete: Dylann Roper, Athens
Brody Dunn, Ardmore
Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner
Congratulations to all the players who made the inaugural All Athens-Limestone team.
The All Athens-Limestone team will be a regular feature at the end of the football season for The News Courier.
However, this team will not be in replacement of the All-County football team, voted on by the county coaches, nor is it in replacement of the All-Huntsville Region team, chosen by insights from Al.com and nominations from area coaches.
Schedules for the 2022 football seasons are beginning to be released, and The News Courier will provide updates on these as they become available in upcoming editions.
This past season, five of the eight schools mentioned made the playoffs.
