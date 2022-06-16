Dedicating much of his life to basketball and to being a leader of Christ for his students, Zak Meredith is accepting a new challenge of taking on the head basketball job at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, where he will also be a leader of discipleship for the school as well.
Meredith has spent time learning basketball and furthering his life experiences at stops such as the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Madison Academy.
It his time with the M.A. Mustangs that garnered the attention of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, saying he is looking forward to the opportunity to be a leader in a variety of ways.
According to Madison Academy’s website, he joined the Mustangs in 2018 as the head coach for the 7th grade boys basketball team. Following that, he joined the JV and Varsity ranks as the head coach for the former and an assistant coach for the latter, two roles he held until now, as the head coach for Varsity and JV for the Lions basketball teams.
Before his time at Madison Academy, Meredith spent four years on the UAH men’s basketball team as a student assistant coach.
This is not only because of his basketball mind, but also because his commitment to spiritual guidance and community service, alongside his wife, Mikaila.
Meredith, who has always loved the game of basketball, wants people to remember that it is indeed just a game.
“Basketball is a game,” he said. “I want people to have fun while they are playing it.”
“Lindsay Lane is very excited to welcome Coach Zak Meredith. Not only will he be our Junior Varsity and Varsity head coach, he will also be on staff as our director of discipleship,” Megan Ellison, athletic director for LLCA, said in a previous article in The News Courier.
As far as his own sports fandom, Meredith roots for the Tennessee Volunteers in all sports, but especially their basketball team. At the professional level, he roots for the San Antonio Spurs, led by legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.
With the Volunteers being the defending SEC tournament champions, and the Spurs winning multiple titles, he seems to have chosen well who to root for.
