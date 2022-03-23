Lindsay Lane continued their run of athletes signing to play at the next level, with baseball standout Micah Perkins being the latest to take his talents to college.
Perkins, last Friday, among family, friends, coaches, teammates and the entire student body of LLCA signed to play college ball for Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Perkins does it all for the Lions, being used as one of their top pitchers, while also playing multiple infield spots for Lindsay Lane.
He is too good to take out of the lineup when not on the mound.
He is batting .432 on the season for the Lions to go along with two home runs, 14 RBI’s and seven stolen bases.
His success does not come to the surprise of head baseball coach Charles Morrison, who has seen Perkins improve for years now.
“Micah has come a long way since I met him back when he was in seventh grade,” Morrison said. “It was a really great moment to see it come to fruition for him.”
Morrison says that Perkins’ ability to be a utility man has a large value on the team.
Morrison also says that Perkins was recruited by Huntingdon as a pitcher, but there is a chance of him being utilized at other positions as well, such as in the infield.
When asked what Perkins’ best trait is, and what makes him special to play at the next level, Morrison said “he has as much passion for the game and the desire to be successful as anyone I have ever coached. He is very driven to be successful.”
Perkins is not the first Lion of Lindsay Lane to sign to Huntingdon this school year, with Lindsey Holland signing with the school to play volleyball.
