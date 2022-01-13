Tuesday saw a return to Limestone County hoops following a one-day hiatus to watch the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.
Wednesday will see a return to no county basketball for church.
Tuesday Scores
Clements took on Lauderdale County in the boys and girls games.
For the boys, Jame Putman had 23 points for the Colts, while Dylan Patrick added another 19 points, but Lauderdale County won the game by a final score of 63 to 54.
For the girls game, Taylor Farrar (Clements) scored 16 points, but Lauderdale County won the game by a final score of 56 to 24.
Limestone rivals East Limestone and Ardmore squared off from Ardmore on Tuesday night in the boys and girls basketball games.
For the boys, East Limestone won by a final score of 64 to 39.
For the girls, the final score was 49 to 26 in favor of East Limestone. Taylor Farrar (East) scored 13 points in the game to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals. Riley Carwile added 10 points and Tyjah Duncan added four steals.
West Limestone took on Brooks in the boys and girls basketball games.
For the boys, the final score was 53 to 43 in favor of Brooks.
For the girls game, the final score was 50 to 45 in favor of West Limestone. Carlie Belle Winter scored 29 points in the game in a dominant outing.
The Elkmont boys and girls took on Colbert Heights Tuesday night.
For the boys, the final score was 54 to 47 in favor of Elkmont. Jayce Teeples led Elkmont with 16 points and eight rebounds while Jack Thomas added another 13 points.
For the girls, Elkmont won in a blowout, 56 to 16.
Tanner took on Hatton in the boys and girls basketball games on Tuesday night.
For the boys, the final score was in favor of the Rattlers, in an overtime affair, 77 to 68.
For the girls, Tanner won by a final score of 59 to 52. Keyera Jeanes scored 30 points in a dominant showing. They now have 14 wins and three losses on the season.
Limestone rivals Athens Bible School and Lindsay Lane faced off on Tuesday.
For the boys game, Athens Bible School won by a final score of 62 to 59.
For the girls game, Lindsay Lane was victorious by a final score of 49 to 32. Molly Chumbley of ABS scored 16 points and Brooke Blakely scored 10 points.
Athens High School traveled to Madison to take on Madison Academy on Tuesday.
For the boys, the final score was in favor of Madison Academy, 67 to 57.
For the girls, the final score was in favor of Athens, 34 to 31.
Upcoming
Limestone rivals Clements and Elkmont face off on Friday.
East Limestone and Lee face off on Thursday.
West Limestone and West Morgan face off on Friday.
Before facing Clements on Friday, Elkmont faces Lauderdale County on Thursday.
Tanner faces Whitesburg Academy on Friday.
Ardmore faces Mae Jemison on Friday.
Athens Bible faces Decatur Heritage next Tuesday.
Lindsay Lane faces Colbert County on Friday.
Athens High School faces Hazel Green on Friday.
Score updates on upcoming games will be provided online and in upcoming editions of The News Courier.
The Limestone County basketball tournament begins next week, featuring six county teams.
