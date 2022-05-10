Five teams – Athens, Athens Bible, Elkmont, East Limestone and Ardmore – have made it to the Northern Regional round of the state tournament, taking place at Florence this week.
According to Athens High’s head softball coach, Travis Barnes, there will be a large emphasis on keeping the players hydrated, as the heat of May can become a factor both mentally and physically on the diamond.
Barnes also says that he believes his team will be in the right minds when their game versus Gardendale begins today.
“I think their mentality is in the right place,” Barnes said. “We have experience, and I think that goes a long way.”
Athens High
Athens High takes on Gardendale in 6A on May 10 at 11 a.m.
Ardmore
Ardmore, in pursuit of returning to the title game, takes on Corner on May 11 at 9 a.m. in 5A.
East Limestone
East Limestone takes on Hayden in 5A on May 11 at 9 a.m.
Elkmont
In 3A, the Lady Red Devils take on Holly Pond on May 10 at 12:45 p.m.
Athens Bible
Athens Bible will take on Hackleburg in the 1A competition on May 12 at 9 a.m.
All games in the North Region – one of four regions across the state – are taking place at the Florence SportsPlex, which Barnes called a “great venue.”
Playing at the SportsPlex allows for multiple games, as many as eight, to be played simultaneously, ideal come tournament time.
Updates will be provided on each of the five teams from Limestone County still remaining in softball.
The state tournament will take place in Oxford beginning May 17.
