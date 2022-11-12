Elkmont baseball standout Mykell Murrah has made his decision on where to continue his playing career.
Murrah will join the reputable Wallace State baseball program following his senior year with the Red Devils.
Murrah made the decision in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates.
His head baseball coach, Robby Reece, highlights the many positive characteristics of Murrah.
“Mykell puts in a ton of extra work. He spends a lot of extra time at the field working on his craft. His work ethic coupled with his natural God-given ability makes him a very special player,” Reece said about his star player.
Murrah has played multiple sports during his time with the Elkmont Red Devils, including making a buzzer-beater for Elkmont basketball last season, all the way from half-court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.