FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrate a touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Smith and Jones have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.