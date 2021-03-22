FILE - Elgin Baylor stands next to a statue, just unveiled, honoring the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers great, outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, in this Friday, April 6, 2018, file photo. Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday, March 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.