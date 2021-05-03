Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.