FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks through the hotel lobby during the first day of Major League Baseball annual general managers meetings in Orlando, Fla. Ng has become the highest-ranking woman in baseball operations in the major leagues. She was hired Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, as general manager of the Miami Marlins. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)