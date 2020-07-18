In this July 5, 2020, file photo, Boston Red Sox players sit apart for social distancing during baseball practice at Fenway Park in Boston. Public health experts have mixed feelings about baseball’s hopes to open its season July 23. There is optimism because of the nature of the sport itself, which produces less on-field risk than basketball, football or hockey. Then again, players and their families face a daunting task staying safe away from the ballpark, especially with teams traveling to and from hard-hit regions including Florida and Texas.