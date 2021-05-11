FILE - At left, Miami Dolphins quarterback and former quarterback at Alabama Tua Tagovailoa (1) is shown during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, in a Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. At right, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle holds a team jersey after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick at the NFL football draft in Cleveland, in an April 29, 2021, file photo.