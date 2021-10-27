Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 56F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.