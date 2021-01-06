Surrounded by family, friends, coaches and classmates, Ava Whitmire on Tuesday signed her letter of intent to become the first Lindsay Lane Christian Academy softball player to play at the collegiate level.
Whitmire intends to join the Scots at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. She said while she knows the year has been nothing like they wanted, she was glad her family and the LLCA family could still gather to celebrate her signing day.
“I'm thankful for this opportunity to play college ball,” Whitmire said. “I will never take it for granted.”
Jeff Whitmire, Ava Whitmire's father and coach, said it was exciting for both him and the program to have her sign to play college ball. He called it a culmination of more than a decade's work.
“She's finally achieved a goal she set out on a long time ago,” Jeff Whitmire said.
He shared that it took more than two years of talking to coaches and schools before she decided on a college. Ava Whitmire admitted it was only a few months ago that Maryville made it to her radar.
“It's the perfect college,” Ava Whitmire said. “I've always wanted to go to a college exactly like this.”
Maryville College is a private liberal arts university and one of the oldest colleges in the South. The college boasts 30% student involvement on varsity teams and more than half of students play an intramural or club sport at the school.
