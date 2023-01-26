After being terribly wrong about the Dallas Cowboys making the Super Bowl, the conference title games provide an opportunity for redemption in the playoff predictions.
The title games for the AFC and NFC feature some heavy-hitting matchups, as the Chiefs host the Bengals and the Eagles host the 49ers.
For the NFC, the Eagles would also make those who picked the Giants (myself) look foolish, as they gave their rivals from New York a good, old-fashioned beatdown while defending their home turf at the same time.
