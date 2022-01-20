Saturday and Sunday features the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, following an electric wildcard weekend.
Here is a look back at how the wild card round went down in the NFL:
NFC
The 49ers defeated the Cowboys by a final score of 23 to 17.
The Buccaneers defeated the Eagles by a final score of 31 to 15.
The Rams defeated the Cardinals by a final score of 34 to 11.
AFC
The Bills defeated the Patriots by a final score of 47 to 17.
The Chiefs defeated the Steelers by a final score of 42 to 21.
The Bengals defeated the Raiders by a final score of 26 to 19.
With the divisional round of the playoffs upon us, there are key matchups, injuries, coaching decisions and more that will determine the outcome of the games and who moves on to the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
Here is a preview of the NFC and AFC divisional round playoff games:
Cincinnati at Tennessee
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Central
Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to win an NFL playoff game since the 1980s, all the while leading the Bengals to their first playoff victory in decades.
Everyone seems to be on the Bengals in this game, as they are the popular pick as Burrow continues to improve alongside his favorite target, Ja’Marr Chase. This is also compounded by the fact that Derrick Henry has not been confirmed for the game, either, despite rumors swirling about his return.
However, do not write off the Titans. Head coach Mike Vrabel is up for coach of the year after suffering the most injuries throughout the course of the season and still ending up with the No. 1 seed.
Joe Burrow has proven he is the QB of the future for the Bengals, racking up close to 1,000 yards of passing in his final two regular season games, before looking good against the Raiders in the wild card round as well. However, do not count out Tannehill.
The Titans have overachieved all year, do not have the advantage at quarterback nor do they have the advantage at wide receiver. What they do have is the advantage at head coach. That, along with home field, may be enough.
CIN 24 TEN 27
San Francisco at Green Bay
Saturday, 7:15 p.m. Central
San Francisco is the definition of a “team no one wants to play” come playoff time. They run the ball well, they play great defense and they get good enough play from the QB slot.
As Ryan Clark said, the 49ers are the most “self-aware” team in the NFL, meaning they know who they are and what they are good at doing, and will do it at will until it is stopped.
Their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the second half of the season, which is unusual for a man most people consider below-average.
However, they barely survived Dallas, as they almost blew a huge lead.
Furthermore, they have some injuries that may be too much to overcome. Arguably, their two best players may miss the game: Defensive end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, who are both at the top of their respective positions.
What does being down two defenders mean for Aaron Rodgers? For many teams, it would spell doom.
The story to watch will be how the 49ers adjust to being down their two best defensive players, and if they are able to stop Rodgers whatsoever. Look for the Packers to pull away late.
SF 21 GB 35
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay
Sunday, 2 p.m. Central
The G.O.A.T. of Tampa’s Tom Brady is going up against what could be the best defense in football known as the L.A. Rams.
The Rams are one of the hottest teams in football following their easy dismantling of the Cardinals in the wild card round. Stafford looked at his best, while the run game and defense were also in top form. Odell Beckham Jr. has been a productive pick-up for them from the Browns.
They are going up against another team coming off a huge victory, as the Bucs easily disposed of the Eagles last weekend.
The Bucs get the Rams at home, have the winningest playoff QB of all time and seem to be peaking at the right moment.
However, they are possibly down not one, but two offensive linemen in a game that features the best past rusher of the past five years: Aaron Donald. The Rams, who also have the best corner in football in Jalen Ramsey, will be able to get after Brady all day if they are even down one of their linemen.
Going up against the G.O.A.T. is never easy, but he can be beaten.
Look for the Rams to pull off the upset in Tampa Bay this coming Sunday.
LA 34 TB 24
Buffalo at Kansas City
Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Central
The Chiefs are going to be favorites going into this game, as they should be.
The Bills are coming off their perfect game against the Patriots, which they scored every time they had the ball other than the kneel-down at the end of the game to run out the clock and ice their victory.
The win felt an awful lot like the changing of the guard in the AFC East. However, that means nothing towards the changing of the guard in the AFC as a whole, which the Chiefs own until proven otherwise.
The Chiefs and Bills are both peaking at the right time. This game has all the ingredients of a classic.
Mahomes and Allen are both magical and both possess weapons at the receiver spot and tight end spot.
So where do they differ?
The Chiefs can run the ball with their backs. The Bills cannot. Buffalo has been spotty at best from the running back slot, relying heavily at times on Josh Allen to use his legs in addition to his arm. Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon had a great game versus the Steelers, and will assuredly be used in creative and effective ways by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Look for Kansas City to still own the AFC.
BUF 31 KC 38
