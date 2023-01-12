With the best weekend of the year for the NFL almost upon us, it is time to look at the first round matchups that will determine the quarterfinals in the NFL, when the No. 1 seeds join the action.
Here is a look at what’s ahead for WildCard Weekend.
Saturday7. Seahawks at
2. 49ers
3:30 p.m., FOX
Score projection: SF 24-14 SEA
The Seahawks snuck in on the final day of action thanks to an ugly win over Baker Mayfield and the Rams, followed by a monumental win by the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers, thus eliminating their cheese-clad NFC North foes and yielding the Seahawks a playoff berth.
However, their QB Geno Smith has not looked good down the stretch, while the Niners are arguably playing their best football at the moment, with the No. 1 defense in football.
Don’t expect the Seahawks to break 20. While Brock Purdy won’t play great, he will do enough with his weapons to secure the 10-point victory.
5. Chargers at
4. Jaguars
7:15 p.m., NBC
Score projection:
LAC 33-21 JAX
Like Seattle, the Jags are another feel good story in the NFL.
However, the best story does not always work out in the playoffs.
The Chargers are playing great football over the second half of the season, especially Justin Herbert.
Furthermore, Mike Williams, Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater are all slated to play for a team that appears to be clicking at a great moment.
Austin Ekeler, furthermore, looks like one of the best RBs in the NFL.
Sunday7. Dolphins at
2. Bills
Noon, CBS
Score projection:
BUF 35-20 MIA
Whether or not Tua plays will not affect the outcome of this game.
Even if Tua plays, how healthy he truly is will be a large question mark entering the game. Furthermore, the Bills defense should rise to the occasion.
While the aforementioned best story in the NFL does not always work out, the Bills are highly motivated to bring home a title for Damar Hamlin.
6. Giants at
3. Vikings
3:30 p.m., FOX
Score projection:
MIN 27-20 NYG
The kings of the one-score victories will find another way to do it on Sunday versus the Giants, who are in their first year back in the playoffs in quite some time.
The Vikings have been one of the best teams all season. While they have looked terrible in losses, they know how to win the close games – a nice indicator of playoff success.
For the Giants, Daniel Jones is proving he is more than just capable of not losing games, but actually winning them.
His numbers with Saquan Barkley in the backfield are staggering compared to Barkley on the sidelines.
While no one should count the Giants out, the more talented team is going to win this one at home.
6. Ravens at
3. Bengals
7:15 p.m., NBC
Score projection:
CIN 34-23 BAL
This is another game that will not have an outcome changed based on the QB.
For the Ravens, the injured Lamar Jackson has been out for what feels like forever.
Even if he plays, don’t expect the Ravens to win this game, and expect the Bengals to cover.
Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon are going to be too much for a Ravens defense that is playing better football, but that’s compared to their terrible beginning of the season.
Expect Joe Burrow and Mixon to have big days, as many people’s predicted AFC champions will likely move on to Buffalo.
Monday
5. Cowboys at
4. Buccaneers
7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Score projection:
DAL 40-30 TB
This one was destined for the Monday primetime slot the moment the matchup was set.
It has everything a neutral fan could want – America’s team going up against who many consider the greatest QB of all time, in what should be expected to be the highest scoring game of WildCard Weekend.
The Bucs are hot – specifically WR Mike Evans, who is going to cause a challenge for Travon Diggs and the Cowboys secondary all night.
Expect Dak Prescott to step up when it matters most for the Cowboys, as he primes up a postseason run of his own.
The 1 seed for the AFC is the Kansas City Chiefs who await the lowest seed remaining after the first round, while the Philadelphia Eagles are in the same situation for the NFC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.