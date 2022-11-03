The Night of the Bands in Limestone County is always a success. However, this year, it went better than ever, according to one band director of the seven schools participating.
The seven schools comprise two school systems, as Athens High School joins the six schools of Limestone County — Ardmore, Clements, East Limestone, Elkmont, Tanner and West Limestone – for a night of coming together in harmony and end on a high note.
Hosted this year at East Limestone, the night went smoothly due to the efforts of the band members, directors, parents, administrations and volunteers.
“Overall, as far as the way it went, it was probably about the smoothest Night of Bands that we’ve had. Everything went really well; we were able to adhere to the schedule really well,” said East’s band director Mark McChristian. “I know our kids enjoyed getting to see everyone else’s performance, because during the season, we don’t get to see them. If we do, it is early and the shows are not complete. They had a ball getting to see the other bands.”
There was a pre-event show by the Tanner Rattlers band and a post-event show for the band parents and volunteers working the concession stands by the East Limestone band.
East Limestone and Athens have both taken their turns hosting the event.
McChristian says he enjoys playing host for the county.
“I thought the crowd was more supportive and vocal than they have been in years’ past,” McChristian said. “The county is performing at a very high level right now. We, the directors in the county, work with each other, which is kind of a unique situation. You don’t get that in a lot of other school systems.”
The two school systems joined forces, with Beth Patton of Athens City Schools and Dr. Randy Shearouse of Limestone County Schools playing large roles in making Night of the Bands possible.
One individual especially grateful for the efforts of the county to put this night on is Ty Parker, director for Athens.
“I always love coming together as a county and showcasing our students. It was apparent last night that everyone is doing a great job,” Parker said.
“As a director, it is such a reward to get to see a show be born every year. We are very grateful to East Limestone for hosting the event. I am very thankful for the hospitality shown.”
Other people thanked by both Parker and McChristian include percussion leaders, teachers, concession stand workers, the fans in the crowd, middle school band directors, bus drivers and parents, among many others.
However, they are not the only ones, as Elkmont band director Bryan Pigg expressed his satisfaction with Night of the Bands as well, making sure to recognize Jennifer Janzen of East for playing a large role in organizing the event.
“I really like it, because it is music in its purest form with no competition,” Pigg said. “I would like to thank all my band boosters, parents, my students and my principal Tim Wyant for all the support to get through a season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.