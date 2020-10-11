OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin's Mississippi offense put up more yards against an Alabama defense than has ever been done before and scored more points against the Crimson Tide than any unranked team has ever.
It was not enough.
Najee Harris ran for 206 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 on Saturday night in the highest-scoring Southeastern Conference regulation game ever.
Matt Corral passed for 365 yards for Ole Miss (1-2) and the Rebels put up 647 yards on the Tide. The teams combined for an SEC-record 1,370 yards.
"We knew we had to score pretty much every possession," Tide quarterback Mac Jones said.
Alabama and Ole Miss traded touchdowns for much of the night, but with the Tide (3-0) leading 49-42 the Rebels misfired in Alabama territory and had to settle for a field goal. That was as good as a stop in this game. Tide receiver DeVonta Smith went 14 yards for a touchdown run to make it 56-45 with 3:16 left.
"To beat that team, we've got to play perfect," said Kiffin, the former Alabama offensive coordinator. "We didn't do that. Obviously, we didn't play well on defense."
After another Ole Miss field goal, Alabama recovered an onside kick and Harris busted a 39-yard touchdown run moments later to seal it.
Alabama trailed 14-7 in the second quarter and then scored touchdowns on eight straight possessions on drives of 72, 75, 85, 52, 72, 44, 90 and 44 yards.
"We scored every time we had to score," Tide coach Nick Saban said. "We took the air out of it at the end of the game."
Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama from 2014-16 and became the latest former Saban assistant to come up short against the old boss.
Saban improved to 21-0 against his former assistants, but he did suggest Kiffin and his staff might have been able to decipher the Tide's defensive signals.
"I definitely think so," said Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, agreeing with his head coach.
Kiffin's offense made the Tide work hard. The Rebels got nearly 250 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Snoop Conner (128 yards) and Jerrion Ealy (120).
"We've never played this way on defense," Saban said. "It's certainly not what we try to aspire to be as a defensive team. I believe in our players. We have to get our players to play better. I think we're capable of it."
