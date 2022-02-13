With the Super Bowl taking place Sunday, local coaches from around North Alabama share who they think is going to win, who will win Super Bowl MVP and more.
Cody Gross Athens Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Rams; They have a great defensive front versus a Cincinnati O-line that has struggled.
Super Bowl MVP: Matthew Stafford; The quarterback is usually the guy and he will need to have a big game for the Rams to win.
Who has the coaching edge?
Hard to say. Both are brilliant coach- es with great staffs. The fact that (Rams coach Sean) McVay has been in a Super Bowl already should be beneficial.
Michael Pendergrast Elkmont Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Rams; I really have faith they will win the Super Bowl. I feel it will be their destiny, especially after beating the Bucs. I believe attacking Ja’Marr Chase at the point of attack will be the deciding factor in controlling the Bengals, and I believe the Rams are equipped defensively to get that done.
Super Bowl MVP: Matt Stafford all the way. I believe he could have easily been the best statistical QB every year if it wasn’t due to the team he was formerly playing for.
Who has the coaching edge?
I believe the Rams have the coaching edge. It seems this coaching staff and players mesh well.
Jonathan Snider Ardmore Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Rams; I believe the Rams defensive front will give the Bengals O-line fits and get to Joe Burrow. Against the Chiefs, the Bengals began having success when they threw the ball almost every down. I expect them to do the same in the Super Bowl and the D-line from L.A. will be too much.
Super Bowl MVP: I believe it will either be Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp. Although, there will be a star on defense (Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey).
Who has the coaching edge?
I think Sean McVay has the advantage. The culture he creates for his players and organization is awesome. And he is 35 years old. He has stan- dards that the organization stands by and everything they do fits into one of those standards. This is not a knock on Zac Taylor. ... McVay has experienced a Super Bowl during his tenure at L.A. and Taylor has not.
Oscar Bonds Tanner Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Rams; I believe they will win due to them having a better front seven in the trenches on defense.
Super Bowl MVP: Aaron Donald; He is the best player in the league on defense.
Who has the coaching edge?
I believe the Rams have the edge in coaching. They have been there before and lost. I believe they have learned from it and have more experience in big games.
SethParker
Bob Jones Offensive Coordinator
Super Bowl pick: Rams; Not only are they the more talented team from top to bottom, but they also have experience playing in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are a hot football team at the moment, but this feels like a perfect storm for L.A.
Super Bowl MVP: Aaron Donald; A weaker offensive line that gave up nine sacks to Tennessee is going to have a tough time against an elite D-line and a future Hall of Famer in Donald.
Who has the coaching edge?
I am a huge Zac Taylor fan, but Sean McVay is not only experienced in the Super Bowl, he’s also on his way to being an all-time great head coach. No sleight towards Taylor, but McVay gets the nod in my opinion.
Spencer Smith Sparkman Quarterbacks Coach
Super Bowl pick: Rams; They are going to win and it might not be close. The reason is their defense. They are loaded at all three levels and have had two weeks to prepare.
Super Bowl MVP: Matt Stafford; He is the quarterback of the winning team.
Who has the coaching edge?
This also goes to the Rams. McVay has been there before. He knows what to expect. It doesn’t hurt he is one of the top offensive minds in the world as well.
Jeff Pugh
East Limestone Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Bengals
Super Bowl MVP: Joe Burrow; He is a winner. His father is a coach. He refuses to lose.
Who has the coaching edge?
Cincinnati has the coaching edge.
Michael Parker Clements Head Coach
Super Bowl pick: Bengals
Super Bowl MVP: Joe Burrow
Who has the coaching edge?
The Rams do — experience matters.
The Super Bowl begins on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. central time.
The game will be broadcasted on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.