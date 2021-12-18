Schools from Limestone County, Madison County, Decatur and the Shoals area all saw schools move up or down in the recent reclassification of sports teams.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board voted unanimously on the moves, which is based off enrollment of schools from the first 20 days after Labor Day.
Public schools send in the enrollment data, while private schools do the same with a competitive balance factor as well that also moves teams up or down depending on their performance in their respective sports.
The major changes for this cycle of reclassification came from football and volleyball.
For football, there were changes in Limestone County, Madison County, Decatur and the Shoals area.
Ardmore is now in a region that includes Brewer, East Limestone, Fairview, Lawrence County, Russellville and West Point in 5A Region Eight.
Madison County underwent a roller-coaster the past few days, originally dropping from 4A to 3A, only to stay in 4A, going to Region Eight, which has nine teams. Madison Academy was No. 1 in their classification for much of the season.
Mars Hill continues the climb up classifications, moving from 2A to 3A due to competitive balance.
Decatur Heritage, according to AL.com, has been put in a region that is going to include some long road trips to and from the school. It will be 119 miles to Gaylesville, 107 miles to Cedar Bluff and 77 miles to Coosa Christian.
For volleyball and other sports, Limestone County saw changes as well, with Lindsay Lane moving up a classification to 2A for all sports. They will compete in a five-team area in volleyball.
Lindsay Lane will be the smallest school in 2A, according to head volleyball coach Alex Dizon. They made the 2A classification by one student.
“We may have to travel a little bit farther than before. We expect volleyball to be pretty competitive here in North Alabama,” Dizon said. “Athens volleyball as a whole has gotten better.”
Outside of North Alabama, Bayside Academy, who has won 20 titles in a row, moves up to 6A for volleyball.
Additionally, Athens Bible school is going down a classification, back to 1A from 2A, according to Dizon.
Auburn High School is now the largest school in the state, with 2,131 students.
This is followed by Hoover, Baker, Sparkman and Thompson.
