Athens High and Elkmont were the first of five Limestone schools to begin play in the North Regional of the state softball tournament on Day 1 of competition from the Florence SportsPlex.
Ardmore and East Limestone begin play on May 11 and Athens Bible begins play on May 12, all in the North Regional of their respective classifications and all playing in Florence as well.
Athens and Elkmont would both win their first games of the day to stay in the top side of the double-elimination bracket.
However, the manner in which they won differentiated.
Athens’ game would go down to final play, while Elkmont gave their opponents a beatdown from the beginning.
Day 1, Game 1
Athens High vs. Gardendale
The Lady Golden Eagles, after a successful campaign that saw them win over 30 games, were matched up with Gardendale in their first game of the regionals.
Emily Simon would deliver on the mound time and time again, getting out of multiple jams to hold Gardendale to zero runs.
The bats finally woke up for Athens in the bottom of the 7th inning, the last chance for the Lady Golden Eagles to prevent extra innings.
With Caitlyn Tedford on third base and Morgan Stiles at the plate, Stiles would deliver a line drive base hit into left field that would score the game’s only run. Final score: Athens 1-0.
Elkmont High vs. Holly Pond
The Lady Red Devils scored early and often in their first game of the day in the 3A North Regionals, winning the game by a final score of 13-0 in a dominant effort both on the mound and from the plate.
Starting the game on the mound for Elkmont was No. 32, Alyssa Harwell.
Elkmont moves on from the game to face Oakman.
While the Oakman game was not completed by press time for the print edition of the paper, updates have been provided online regarding the game.
The winner of that game will face Carbon Hill or Pennington/Lauderdale County in the winner’s half of the 3A bracket today from Florence.
Day 1, Game 2
Athens High vs. Hartselle
Athens High took on the Hartselle Lady Tigers in Game 2 of their opening day of competition in the 6A North Regional, once again winning by one run thanks to timely hitting in the 7th inning.
This time, Haley Waggoner was the hero: Hitting a solo home run in the 7th to give her team the 2-1 win and move on after an exciting six hours for Athens High School softball.
They take on the winners of Cullman and Mortimer Jordan today at 1:45 p.m. from the Florence SportsPlex in the winner’s bracket.
Elkmont High vs. Oakman
The Lady Red Devils competed vs. Oakman but lost by a final score of 4 to 2. They now play today vs. Danville at 10:45 a.m. in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Upcoming: East, Ard, ABS
The excitement of Day 1 will spill over to Day 2, as East Limestone and Ardmore softball join the fold, as the 5A North Regionals begin their competition.
Ardmore softball, in their pursuit of returning to the championship game for 5A, take on Corner in the first round on May 11 at 9 a.m.
Their next game is to be determined, but if the Lady Tigers defeat Corner, they would face off versus the winner of West Point and Pleasant Grove.
For East Limestone, they face off versus Hayden at 9 a.m. on May 11.
If victorious in that game, they will face off versus the winner of John Carroll Catholic and Russellville in the winner’s bracket.
Athens Bible School will join the fold the very next day, on May 12, from the Florence SportsPlex, when they will take on Hackleburg, with the winner taking on the winner of Waterloo and Lynn.
On the top half of the 1A softball bracket for the North Region are Marion County, Cherokee, Skyline and Belgreen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.