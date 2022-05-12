Day 2 of the North Regionals saw Ardmore and East Limestone join the fold as the 5A bracket began on May 11, along with the continuation of Athens High in the 6A bracket and Elkmont in the 3A bracket.
9 a.m. games — Ard, East
Ardmore
The Lady Tigers were victorious in their first game versus Corner in 5A, by a final score of 9 runs to 2.
East Limestone
East Limestone faced off versus Hayden in their first game of the 5A bracket, with Hayden winning by a final score of 8-1.
10:45 game — Elkmont
Elkmont
Elkmont, after winning their first game May 10 versus Holly Pond 13-0 but falling to Oakman 4-2 in their second game, took on Danville in the second round of the consolation bracket.
The Lady Red Devils won 9-2, moving on to the next round of the consolation side vs. Carbon Hill.
1:45 games — Athens, Ard, East
Athens High
Athens High, after winning both games over Gardendale and Hartselle by one run thanks to timely hitting in the 7th inning, took on Mortimer Jordan as the only two undefeated teams left in the 6A North Regionals.
The final score was 10-0 in favor of The Lady Golden Eagles.
They are the North Regional champions for classification 6A and are now moving on to the state tournament in Oxford.
Ardmore High
Ardmore, in the winner’s side of the bracket, took on West Point, with West Point winning the game by a final score of 3-1. They play again tomorrow at 10:45 vs. John Carroll Catholic.
East Limestone
East Limestone, in the consolation side of the bracket, took on John Carroll Catholic, with JC winning the game by a final score of 11-1.
Later games - Elkmont
Elkmont’s next game vs. Carbon Hill was for a spot in the final game of the second qualifying spot for the 3A North Regional.
Carbon Hill would win the game by a final score of 9 to 5.
