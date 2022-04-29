Here is a list of players from Alabama schools – as well as the SEC – who were selected in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

The SEC once again stole the show with the amount of players taken, with Georgia, Alabama, TAMU, LSU, Florida and Miss State all seeing players come off the board representing their schools.

Additionally, Ohio State saw players – past and present – get drafted to the next level.

Results as follows:

No. 1 — Travon Walker

DE, Georgia

Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 3 — D. Stingley Jr.

CB, LSU

Houston Texans

No. 7 — Evan Neal

OT, Alabama

NY Giants

No. 9 — Charles Cross

OT, Miss State

Seattle Seahawks

No. 12 — J. Williams

WR, Alabama

Detriot Lions

No. 13 — Jordan Davis

DT, Georgia

Philadelphia Eagles

No. 15 — K. Green

OT, Texas A&M

Houston Texans

No. 18 — T. Burks

WR, Arkansas

Tennessee Titans

No. 22 — Quay Walker

LB, Georgia

Green Bay Packers

No. 23 — Kaiir Elam

CB, Florida

Buffalo Bills

No. 28 — D. Wyatt

DT, Georgia

Green Bay Packers

No. 32 — Lewis Cine

S, Georgia

Minnesotta Vikings

