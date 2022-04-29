Here is a list of players from Alabama schools – as well as the SEC – who were selected in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.
The SEC once again stole the show with the amount of players taken, with Georgia, Alabama, TAMU, LSU, Florida and Miss State all seeing players come off the board representing their schools.
Additionally, Ohio State saw players – past and present – get drafted to the next level.
Results as follows:
No. 1 — Travon Walker
DE, Georgia
Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 3 — D. Stingley Jr.
CB, LSU
Houston Texans
No. 7 — Evan Neal
OT, Alabama
NY Giants
No. 9 — Charles Cross
OT, Miss State
Seattle Seahawks
No. 12 — J. Williams
WR, Alabama
Detriot Lions
No. 13 — Jordan Davis
DT, Georgia
Philadelphia Eagles
No. 15 — K. Green
OT, Texas A&M
Houston Texans
No. 18 — T. Burks
WR, Arkansas
Tennessee Titans
No. 22 — Quay Walker
LB, Georgia
Green Bay Packers
No. 23 — Kaiir Elam
CB, Florida
Buffalo Bills
No. 28 — D. Wyatt
DT, Georgia
Green Bay Packers
No. 32 — Lewis Cine
S, Georgia
Minnesotta Vikings
