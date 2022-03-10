After a recent situation involving a scheduling conflict with their religion, resulting in a forfeit and the end of their season, Gov. Kay Ivey invited the Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team, based out of Huntsville, to the meet with the governor in the state capitol.
The Seventh-Day Adventist School believes in keeping the Sabbath from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
Unfortunately for Oakwood, sundown on that Saturday was around an hour after their game was scheduled to start, near 5:30 p.m.
Therefore, there was a direct conflict with scheduling that created a conundrum for Oakwood: play the game, despite their religious beliefs, or forfeit the game.
They chose the latter, as the AHSAA denied two separate requests for the school to play in a different time slot, according to Ivey’s letter to the AHSAA.
Gov. Ivey sent letters to two different parties: Oakwood Adventist Academy to show support for their situation, and another to the AHSAA to express her concern over their handling of the situation.
The following information comes from Gina Maiola, communications director for Gov. Kay Ivey.
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning hosted the Oakwood Adventist Academy boys basketball team for a meeting in her office. In her original letter to the team, Gov. Ivey invited the players and coaches to meet with her at the State Capitol.
The governor opened the meeting by reminding the boys what an inspiration they have been to so many. She shared that she has heard from a variety of individuals on this issue – from constituents to lawmakers. She then asked each player to speak briefly.
Each player shared their name, position and a key takeaway from the events that unfolded.
Gov. Ivey was impressed by their strong convictions, determination to do what is right and their positive outlook on life, even when things did not go their way. She concluded the meeting by asking the captain of the team his thoughts on things going forward.
Following the meeting, she also issued the following statement:
“Alabamians and even folks around the country have been in total admiration of the young men on the Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team. These boys stuck by their convictions, pointing out that sometimes it hurts to obey God. No doubt, these boys are reminding us all that when we work together and do what is right, we will be better off. As one player noted, God challenged them, and they passed the test.”
