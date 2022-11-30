Christian Pulisic is nicknamed “Captain America” for a reason.
His goal versus Iran in Match Day 3 of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup was more than just the goal that would secure the victory for the United States and qualify them for the knockout round versus The Netherlands.
It was a goal that very well could have saved how the United States and its millions of residents perceive soccer on a national, international, collegiate and local level.
If Pulisic does not score that goal, who knows how that game goes? Iran was pushing towards scoring even before going down 1-0 in the 38th minute.
They very well could have had a couple breaks go their way. Those who watched the match are very well aware America could have tied that game 1-1 or 2-2, or lost it altogether 2-1.
It is important to mention a draw was not good enough to send the USA to the knockout round.
They had to win, and the consequences had they not could have been far-reaching.
There is a line in the Netflix series “House of Cards” where a character says that a third party independent of Republicans and Democrats “is the future, and always will be,” meaning it always seem to be a term or two away, and never actually arrives in reality.
I feel much the same way about soccer in the United States. Soccer always seems to be the future in the country, and are just one World Cup away from winning over the country, and soccer finally getting the respect it deserves.
It always seems to be a deep and distant dream. However, thanks to Pulisic, it now seems more attainable to win over the hearts of a country I believe truthfully wants to like soccer.
Imagine if the United States had not qualified for the knockout stage, after not qualifying for the World Cup altogether four years ago.
In my opinion, it would have led to a general feeling of apathy for soccer, which is a beautiful sport when the country truly gets behind it.
But, the naysayers and the haters would have had their points proven right – that soccer has no real place in America, and is not on the upswing – had the US lost or tied that soccer match.
Instead, just maybe, soccer will continue to be on the right track, going from just another sport in America to a highly popular sport in America.
If Pulisic and the rest of the team continue to work at keeping this American dream alive, maybe one day we will be celebrating a real shot at winning the World Cup, instead of just happy to be there.
The United States are going to be behind the 8-ball against a Netherlands team with more talent than them, with more players in top leagues.
Don’t tell that to USA.
