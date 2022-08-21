The following information comes from Ron Ingram of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week Zero Results

AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl

Thursday

Helena 28, Chelsea 6

Friday

Auburn 17, Hoover 14

Saturday’s Results

Ider 8, Crossville 6

Lanett 27, Notasulga 0

Loachapoka 38, LaFayette 6

Mt. Zion (GA) 34, Cleburne County 17

Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 7

Other Week Zero Scores

CLASS 7A

Buford, GA 38, Thompson 7

Central-Phenix City 37, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Dothan 45, Carroll-Ozark 19

Enterprise 41, Bay (FL) 7

Fairhope 34, Spanish Fort 28

Grissom 34, Russellville 21

LaGrange (GA) 49, Smiths Station 30

Oak Mountain 23, Northridge 14

Prattville 34, Foley 20

Spain Park 14, Calera 10

Sparkman 77, Hazel Green 9

Tuscaloosa County 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

CLASS 6A

Athens 49, East Limestone 14

Benjamin Russell 41, Sylacauga 7

Brookwood 59, Holt 2

Buckhorn 29, Madison County 14

Carrollton (GA) 69, Gadsden City 7

Chilton County 30, Bibb County 24

Clay-Chalkville 48, Briarwood Christian 0

Cullman 13, Mars Hill Bible 10

Decatur 65, Mae Jemison 0

Fort Payne 20, Scottsboro 6

Gardendale 41, James Clemens 34

Hartselle 46, Austin 17

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28, Pike Road 21

Homewood 38, John Carroll Catholic 20

Jackson-Olin 14, Pelham 10

McAdory 34, Oxford 21

Minor 49, Huffman 25

Mountain Brook 24, Vestavia Hills 14

Muscle Shoals 31, Bob Jones 7

Opelika 29, Callaway (GA) 28

Pinson Valley 34, Florence 14

Saraland 43, Daphne 23

Shades Valley 20, Stanhope Elmore 13

Theodore 32, Baker 3

Wetumpka 27, Jeff Davis 10

Woodlawn 18, Bessemer City 15

CLASS 5A

Arab 47, Albertville 14

Beauregard 21, Selma 16

Brewer 20, Hanceville 13

Center Point 55, Jasper 37

Demopolis 41, American Christian 16

Douglas 37, Susan Moore 7

Elmore County 35, Marbury 17

Fairview 51, Columbia 0

Gulf Shores 34, St. Michael Catholic 27

Guntersville 21. Southside-Gadsden 7

Headland 38, Geneva 26

Holtville 55, Fultondale 8

Lawrence County 24, Danville 6

Leeds 21, Mortimer Jordan 7

Lincoln 54, Talladega 0

Moody 55, Pell City 21

Parker 35, Fairfield 12

Pleasant Grove 51, Paul Bryant 8

Ramsay 41, Hueytown 27

Rehobeth 41, Ashford 6

Sardis 16, DAR 14

Shelby County 14, West Blocton 7

Tallassee 37, Reeltown 13

UMS-Wright 21, St. Paul’s Episcopal 14

Vigor 7, Blount 0

Williamson 21, Mary Montgomery 20 (OT)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 35, Opp 7

Anniston 52, Walter Wellborn 18

Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21

Bayside Academy 14, Elberta 13

Brooks 48, Colbert County 21

Bullock County 33, Keith 16

Cherokee County 20, Model (GA) 0

Deshler 42, Madison Academy 35

Escambia County 21, Cottage Hill Christian 14

Etowah 35, Springville 0

Good Hope 6, West Point 0

Handley 22, Valley 20

Jacksonville 27, Boaz 7

Montgomery Catholic 42, McGill-Toolen Catholic 21

Mt. Zion (GA) 34, Cleburne County 17 (Saturday)

Munford 28, Childersburg 14

Northside 35, Hale County 0

Oneonta 47, Cleveland 14

Orange Beach 28, Pensacola (FL) 20

Priceville 20, Plainview 8

Saint James 42, Montgomery Academy 14

T.R. Miller 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

West Limestone 27, Ardmore 21

Westminster Christian 44, Lee-Huntsville 23

West Morgan 41, Randolph 21

White Plains 14, Ranburne 7

CLASS 3A

Brindlee Mountain 26, Cherokee 20

Chickasaw 8, LeFlore 0

Clements 48, Holly Pond 34

Dadeville 48, B.B. Comer 21

Excel 22, B.C. Rain 18

Fayette County 28, Cordova 24

Flomaton 50, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15

Geraldine 36, Coosa Christian 7

Gordo 50, Sipsey Valley 7

Houston Academy 28, Wicksburg 0

JB Pennington 19, Hayden 12

Lauderdale County 54, Tanner 30

Mobile Christian 35, Pike liberal 3

Northside Methodist 42, Houston County 20

Phil Campbell 36, Hackleburg 8

Prattville Christian 25, Billingsley 14

Randolph County 20, Fayetteville 8

Saks 41, Ohatchee 15

Tarrant 27, Talladega County Central 6

Trinity Presbyterian 34, B.T. Washington 16

Vinemont 46, Falkville 40

Westbrook Christian 38, St. John Paul II Catholic 3

Wilcox Central at Sumter Central, cancelled

Winfield 28, Dora 22

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 26, Beulah 0

Aliceville 55, Pickens County 12

Ariton 60, Dale County 28

Cold Springs 36, Curry 14

Gaston 64, Asbury 42

Goshen 38, Daleville 19

Greene County 30, Greensboro 24

Hatton 30, Wilson 19

Highland Home 28, Providence Christian 6

Horseshoe Bend 14, Wadley 6

Ider 8, Crossville 6

Lamar County 42, South Lamar 20

Lanett 27, Notasulga 0

Lexington 34, Colbert Heights 0

Locust Fork 58, Appalachian 32

Pataula Charter (GA) 52, Barbour County 0

Red Bay 22, Hamilton 20

Sheffield 47, Elkmont 20

Sulligent 36, Oakman 18

Tharptown 28, Shoals Christian 14

Thorsby 44, Jemison 33

Tuscaloosa Academy 45, Holy Spirit Catholic 12

Vincent 41, Ragland 26

West End 63, Gaylesville 26

Whitesburg Christian 47, Woodville 8

Winston County 29, Addison 8

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 24, R.C. Hatch 18

Brantley 31, Luverne 7

Cedar Bluff 22, Winterboro 20

Decatur Heritage 24, Section 22

Donoho 31, Weaver 28

Elba 40, New Brockton 8

Georgiana 18, W.S. Neal 14

Hubbertville 18, University Charter School 8

JU Blacksher 50. JF Shields 0

Kinston 34, Samson 12

Loachapoka 38, LaFayette 6 (Saturday)

Linden 14, Choctaw County 0

Marengo 34, Washington County 8

Meek 36, Maplesville 12

Millry 30, Citronelle 14

Pleasant Home 41, A.L. Johnson 6

Spring Garden 40, Sand Rock 8

Valley Head 45, North Sand Mountain 33

Verbena 38, Central Coosa 8

Victory Christian 31, Woodland 6

Waterloo 53, Brilliant 8

Jamborees

Charles Henderson 35, Pike County 14

Collinsville 28, Pleasant Valley 7

Florala 54, Zion Chapel 27

GW Long 41, McKenzie 7

Piedmont 21, Fyffe 20

Straughn 49, Red Level 7

