The games finally mean something for real, as the jamborees and intersquads are finished and the regular season begins.
The News Courier interviewed multiple head coaches following their preseason games and also interviewed them for previews of the first regular season games of the year.
Each coach made some mention of how ready their players are ready to line up and hit somebody else for a change.
Multiple schools played other opponents last weekend in their jamborees, while others chose to face off against themselves in intersquad games.
Both options led to the same result: Coaches believing there is much work to be done and also happy to get their guys some real-time, live football experience before the games count on the record.
Multiple teams – Athens, Clements, Ardmore, West – played in jamboree matchups, while schools like East Limestone and Elkmont played intersquad matchups. Tanner did not play a preseason competition.
Regardless of their path to the first week of the regular season, every team in Athens-Limestone is indeed ready to hit someone else.
Friday
Ardmore at West Limestone
A rivalry game in Week 1 has the West Limestone and Ardmore communities buzzing to see their teams in action.
It comes a year after their final week matchup in 2021 that saw a pick-six by Brody Dunn be the difference in a 7-3 final score in favor of the Tigers.
However, Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider and West head coach Shelby Davis both understand it is a new year.
The game is taking place at James Kennemer Stadium, home of the Wildcats, and coach Davis knows the place will be electric.
“James Kennemer Stadium on a Friday night, playing at home, that’s the place to be,” Davis said. “It being Ardmore – a county rival – they travel well. Coach Snider has done a great job getting them headed in the right direction. We expect a lot of people here.”
West Limestone took on Madison County in their jamboree game, with Madison County winning by a final score of 28-0. Ardmore took on Mae Jemison, winning 14-6.
Coach Snider, in his second year on the job, is ready to see what the group is made of against a county opponent.
“Me and coach Davis talked about moving the game to Week Zero to get a good gauge, regardless of who was hosting. We are going to find out who we are early,” Snider said. “Coach Davis, he does a phenomenal job. His kids play hard and they are physical with big linemen. It is going to be a good test for us to see where we are. We better have all our P’s and Q’s ready to rock and roll come Friday night, because he has a good football team this year.”
Thursday
East Limestone at Athens
The Indians and Golden Eagles renew their rivalry, with this being the first time they have played in two years.
The next-door rivals both participated in preseason matchups, with Athens facing St. Michael and East facing themselves in their Friday intersquad game.
A full preview on this game can be viewed on Pages 1 and 2 of the Wednesday edition of The News Courier, also online as its own story.
Thursday
Sheffield at Elkmont
The Red Devils are looking to start off on the right foot as well, under the guidance of new head coach Chris Bunio.
The group is relatively inexperienced, but Bunio has spent the offseason building up their confidence by participating in 7 on 7s and their intersquad game last weekend.
Now, their first game is at Boss Hill Stadium, home of the Red Devils, under the Thursday night lights.
“The attitudes are good. The kids are working hard,” Bunio said. “The only thing we lack right now is experience. We got a lot of new faces out there and they need as many game reps as they can get. Today (Tuesday) will be our last full day of practice with tomorrow (Wednesday) just being a walkthrough.”
The group is young, but not lacking in leadership.
Elkmont is led at quarterback by Cole Holt, who will be starting his first Varsity game on Thursday.
Bunio is ready to see his QB in action.
“He’s got a lot to learn and he is doing it,” Bunio said. “He has been working hard at practice and fixing those (mistakes from the intersquad). Playing quarterback, that’s a lot of responsibility. He’s got to know everybody’s role, everybody’s job.”
Thursday
Lauderdale Co. at Tanner
The Rattlers play host to one of the better teams they will face all season in Lauderdale County.
The 2A Tanner football team is looking to begin what they believe could be a championship season, with head coach Oscar Bonds, quarterback Karl Parham and top defender K.C. Hale all saying they think they have the talent, chemistry and heart to go all the way.
They have multiple players who will make an impact as well, such as Skylar Townsend at wide receiver and Elinneaus Jackson at running back.
On the line, for both sides of the ball, they have some dominant forces in Jamari Malone and Darrell Howard.
While the game is non-region, the game is still a chance to set the tone early for what is hopefully a successful season.
Playing a team like Lauderdale County simply provides The Rattlers with an opportunity to prove themselves early.
Friday
Holly Pond at Clements
The Colts play host to Holly Pond in what coach Michael Parker says is the first meeting in the history of the two schools.
“This will be the first time in school history we have played them. They have a new coach. My guys are tired of hitting each other and ready to hit someone else, ready to compete. I think we are ready. I am okay with mistakes as long as they are going 100 percent,” he said. “It may not be a region game, but it matters. We can determine where we are as a program off of this game. If we struggle...we got a lot of work to do before this gauntlet comes up. It gives us an outlook before this gauntlet comes up.”
The gauntlet referred to by Coach Parker is a three-game road stretch versus quality opponents: West Limestone, Lauderdale County and Mars Hill Bible School.
The game, taking place at home field for the Colts on Friday night, should feature a hyped crowd.
“We want to represent the community and give them a good product to look at on Friday nights. That’s what we are working on,” Parker said.
