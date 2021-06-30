Parker Track Club had 27 of its 45 athletes who participated at the AAU Regional 6 Track Meet in Knoxville, Tennessee over the weekend qualify for the 2021 Junior Olympics in Humble, Texas, beginning in early August.
One of those 27 athletes, Joe Quez Parker, placed first in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter hurdles with a new personal record in both. He placed third in long jump and second in the 4-x-100 relay. Parker will be in the 200-meter hurdles at the Junior Olympics.
“We had a pretty great weekend,” Kirk Parker said. Kirk Parker, who formally ran the Parker Track Club, is the father of Ezekiel Parker, who now runs the club.
The Junior Olympics will begin Sunday, Aug. 1, and run through Saturday, Aug. 7, in Houston at Turner Stadium.
