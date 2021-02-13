Motor homes are shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen?