Game five for Athens-Limestone high school football features every team in action other than Ardmore, who is on a bye week.
Here is a preview for the weekend ahead at the local high school level.
AHS at Mae Jemison (Milton Frank)The Golden Eagles are looking to build on their impressive showing against undefeated Muscle Shoals. So far this season, Athens has shown their potential at multiple times, such as with their win over East Limestone, their second half versus Bob Jones and their two most recent games versus Decatur and Muscle Shoals. Their game versus Mae Jemison is a non-region game from Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville on Thursday.
Clements vs. Colbert HeightsThe Colts are returning home following their away game versus Mars Hill. They already have one home win on the season, with an opening week victory over Holly Pond.
Their game against Colbert Heights is a regional matchup against a Wildcats team that is 1-3 on the season. Their win came against Wilson 19-18, while their three losses are against Lexington, Mars Hill and Meek.
East Limestone at RussellvilleThe Indians look to bounce back and ride the momentum of a great second half versus Brewer. While the loss might sting, East Limestone has done a good job of establishing an identity of a solid rushing attack with Fortune Wheeler, Alex Mason and Xavier Edwards.
They take on Russellville in a road regional matchup. Russellville is 2-2 on the season, with two opening losses to Grissom and Deshler, and two straight shutout wins against Lawrence County and West Point.
Elkmont vs. Mars HillElkmont takes on a Mars Hill Bible team that faced off versus Clements last week. Elkmont, in their second straight home game after hosting Lauderdale County a week prior, is looking to pick up their second win of the season.
Mars Hill is 3-1 on the season, with an opening week loss to Cullman by 3 points and three straight wins versus Brooks, Colbert Heights and Clements.
Tanner at SheffieldTanner is looking to continue their positive momentum of a 3-game winning streak. They have defeated Mae Jemison, Tharptown and Falkville along the way, following their opening week loss to Lauderdale County.
Sheffield has lost three straight following their opening week win against Elkmont.
WLHS vs. E. LawrenceWest Limestone returns home following their loss to Brooks. West sits at 2-2 on the season following their two opening wins over Ardmore and Clements and two following losses to Deshler and Brooks.
East Lawrence is 0-4 on the season. This is a regional game for the Wildcats.
JC vs. Florence
The Jets picked up their first win of the season and a much-needed regional win over Huntsville in a one-score competition last Friday. They now take on a Florence Falcons team in a regional matchup, with the Falcons having a 2-2 record on the season. Following that, the Jets will take on Muscle Shoals.
Updates will be provided on all games for high school football in Athens-Limestone County.
