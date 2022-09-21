Two county rivalry games highlight the 6th week of football action in Athens-Limestone.
Elkmont travels to Ardmore, while West Limestone travels across the county to take on East Limestone in what are two traditional rivalry games in the area.
Additionally, Tanner takes on Columbia in a road game, while Clements travels to DAR. Athens is off this week and faces Cullman next week.
Here is a look at each team coming into their 6th week.
Elkmont at Ardmore
Ardmore
The Tigers are riding a two-game win streak and coming off a bye week, combining positive momentum with rest before their rivalry game with their Limestone foe in the Elkmont Red Devils.
They sit at 2-2 on the season following two regional wins against Brewer and Lawrence County.
While it may not be a regional game, head coach Jonathan Snider understands the importance of a rivalry game to the area.
“Anytime you have a rivalry game like this that dates back as far as anyone can remember, you can throw out records. You can throw what is on paper out the window. Every kid knows each other, they go to church together. It’s a big rivalry,” he said.
Elkmont
The Red Devils went through one of the tougher two-game stretches anyone will face this season by playing Lauderdale County and Mars Hill Bible in back-to-back weeks.
Now, they travel to Ardmore to take on a county rival.
Red Devils head coach Chris Bunio believes his group will be focused for the game.
“The kids are looking to have some success on the field this week. They are still hungry. So far, they have been practicing well. Ardmore is a good football team. They are 5A. I can tell (Coach Snider) is genuine and I know he does a good job,” he said.
West Limestone at East Limestone
West Limestone
The Wildcats are riding positive momentum after their lopsided victory over East Lawrence, where they used a big second half to win by a final score of 48-13.
West Limestone has a record of 3-2 on the season following their two wins the first two weeks of the season and their win the past week.
Coach Davis understands the challenge they have in front of them with the Clint Woodfin-led East Limestone team.
“It is going to be a tough challenge for us. They have some pretty good players. We are going to make sure we respect our opponent and respect our practice and preparation.”
East Limestone
The Indians return home where they are hosting the Wildcats in what they hope will be their second win of the season.
After facing regional opponent Russellville on the road last week, East will look for a non-regional win over their cross-county foe.
East Limestone is 1-4 on the season with a victory over Central Florence the second game of the season.
They will also be looking to pick up their second home win of the season, as their victory over the Central Wildcats in the second week of the season came at home as well.
Tanner at Columbia
Tanner
The Rattlers will be looking to bounce back from their one-point loss on the road against regional foe Sheffield last week, with a final score of 48-47.
They are now 3-2 with wins over Mae Jemison, Tharptown and Falkville.
This week, traveling to Columbia in a non-regional game, they look to bounce back against an Eagles team that is yet to win a game.
Tanner will return to regional play the following week vs. Hatton.
Clements at Kate Duncan Smith DAR
Clements
The Colts are looking to rebound after losing at home to Colbert Heights by traveling to Grant, Ala. to face Kate Duncan Smith DAR.
Clements is 1-4 on the season, with their victory coming in the opening week against Holly Pond. Kate Duncan Smith DAR has a record of 0-5 and recently lost to Madison County 28-0.
DAR’s previous losses come against Sardis, Douglas, New Hope and Priceville.
Updates will be provided on all games in Athens-Limestone, as well as scores for each game in northern Alabama.
Coverage of Athens’ home game versus the Cullman Bearcats following their bye week will also be provided in The News courier.
