Opening week is in the books and teams around Athens-Limestone now find themselves making adjustments before their second games of the year.
Some teams (East Limestone, Ardmore) are making their home debut of the season, while others (Athens, Clements, Elkmont, James Clemens) are hitting the road for the first time of regular season play. West Limestone and Tanner, however, are in their second straight week of hosting.
Here are previews of the seven games featured this upcoming Friday – Athens at Bob Jones, Ardmore vs. West Morgan, Clements at West Limestone, East Limestone vs. Central Florence, Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain, Tanner vs. Mae Jemison and James Clemens at Mountain Brook.
All games this weekend take place on Friday, after opening week featured multiple games on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, as a kickoff to the 2022 season.
Athens at Bob Jones
The Golden Eagles are traveling to take on the Patriots from Madison City Stadium.
In the opening week, Athens looked impressive in their win over East Limestone, winning 49-14.
For Bob Jones, they faced a tough Muscle Shoals team, with the final score 31-7 in favor of the Trojans.
However, Bob Jones has a talent at quarterback – Rayshawn Hardy – that has caught the eye of Athens head coach Cody Gross.
While Gross found a lot of good in their victory over East Limestone, he knows that there is always room for improvement before a tough opponent.
“It’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us,” Gross said. “It’s one of the reasons why it is scheduled. It is somebody nearby, a 7A school that is going to give us the things we need to see.”
Athens is looking to start the year off 2-0 before beginning their regional competition next week, when they travel to take on Decatur High School.
Ardmore vs. West Morgan
The Tigers play host to West Morgan following their away game versus the West Limestone Wildcats.
While Ardmore came up short in a 27-21 game vs. West Limestone, they impressed in the second half and can carry some of the positives over into the West Morgan game.
For West Morgan, they are traveling to Ardmore following a 41-21 victory over Randolph.
Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider and West Morgan head coach Andrew Phillips were both on staff at the same time for Athens High School.
Clements at West Limestone
Clements and West, two county rivals, both found ways to win in the opening week.
Clements would win by double-digits over Holly Pond in a game that they never had to punt, while West Limestone defeated county rival Ardmore after jumping up 19-0.
Now, Clements travels to James Kennemer Stadium, led by coach Michael Parker.
“They’re going to get after us,” Parker said. “They’re always strong and always play the entire game as hard as they can play.”
West Limestone is led by head coach Shelby Davis. who said after the Ardmore victory that their group kept their composure during the Tigers’ second-half surge.
Now, they look to go 2-0 in county rivalry games to begin the season.
“(The Ardmore game) is over and done with. No one is going to care, if you go out there and lay an egg this week,” Davis said. “I think they are locked in and ready to get after it.”
East Limestone vs. Central Florence
Clint Woodfin’s home opener as the head coach for East Limestone comes against 4A Central Florence.
Woodfin, in an interview with The News Courier on WKAC’s Tailgate Talk, said he was happy with how the offensive line played in their game versus Athens.
Now, the Indians get a chance at home to notch their first win of the season over the Wildcats, as well as the first win of Woodfin’s East Limestone tenure.
Look for East Limestone to come out motivated and ready to play Friday.
Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain
The Red Devils’ head coach Chris Bunio found some positives in their 47-20 loss to Sheffield in the opening week, highlighting the improvement the team made over the course of the game.
Quarterback Cole Holt would eventually settle in and find his rhythm, and Bunio reflects on how his team did not quit.
“I told them at halftime I don’t care what the scoreboard says for the rest of the game,” Bunio said. “(I said) you need to go all out every single play and take it one play at a time in the second half, and see what happens.”
Now, they travel to take on Brindlee Mountain, who won their first game of the season over Cherokee, after going winless the previous season.
Tanner vs. Mae Jemison
The Rattlers will take on Mae Jemison in a home game following their opening week competition versus Lauderdale County, where the final score would be 54-30 in favor of Lauderdale.
Now, Tanner turns their attention to Mae Jemison, who fell to Decatur 65-0 in their opening week.
The Rattlers showed signs of great potential in their game versus Lauderdale. They just need to clean some things up.
“They’re going to be very athletic. We are going to be athletic as well,” Tanner head coach Oscar Bonds said. “So, it’ll be a good matchup. My biggest thing is I want to see us play defense. If we can play defense, no matter how we show on offense, we can always win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.