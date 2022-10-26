With the final week of the regular season upon us, it also means the final week of the Pigskin Preview featuring Athens-Limestone County teams.
The postseason begins next week, and with East Limestone the sole participant, the rest of the county finishes up football this weekend.
West, Tanner and Clements have all completed their seasons already.
Here is the week to come.
Athens
The Golden Eagles are flying high off their double-digit victory over the visiting Fort Payne football team, with a final score of 48-21.
This week, they wrap up their season with a chance to finish .500 on the year and generate significant momentum heading into the offseason, as they travel to Russellville to take on the Golden Tigers.
The Golden Tigers are playoff-bound, facing a real challenge in Athens before the start of their postseason play.
Head coach of Athens football, Cody Gross, recognizes the opportunity the group has in front of them.
“After the Hartselle game, we are sitting at 2-5, and I told them there are three things we are looking at the rest of the way: we want to finish the season .500, let’s send the seniors out the right way and let’s build momentum heading into the offseason. That has been the common theme the last few weeks.”
Ardmore
The Tigers have one more game remaining on their schedule, as they travel to Central Florence to take on the Wildcats.
Ardmore’s most recent game came against East Limestone, with the winner going to the postseason.
While Ardmore came up short of their playoff goals, they do have one more shot to put on an impressive showing, which they have done multiple times this season.
The Tigers and Wildcats have common opponents.
Ardmore lost to West Limestone, while Central Florence beat them. Both Ardmore and Central Florence lost to East Limestone, which Central playing the Indians second game of the season and Ardmore last weekend.
The Tigers’ 3 wins this season all came in a row, with victories over Brewer, Lawrence County and Elkmont in the middle of their year.
East Limestone
East Limestone is playoff-bound following their victory over Ardmore last weekend in a regional game that yielded a 4-seed for the Indians.
However, as head coach Clint Woodfin has made clear, there is still one regular season game remaining on the road versus Mae Jemison on Thursday from Milton Frank Stadium.
While it may not be a regional game, East would like to carry over even more positive momentum than they already have into the postseason.
Their 49-22 victory over Ardmore was the culmination of 3 games in a row they had to win to make the playoffs, with the two previous being Lawrence County and West Point.
Following their game against Mae Jemison, East Limestone will move on to the first round of the playoffs, where they will travel to Arab and take on the Knights.
Arab is 9-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to 6A Fort Payne.
Elkmont
The Red Devils have one more game remaining in their 2022 campaign, a home game versus St. John Paul II.
While Elkmont will not be going to the playoffs, they are not lacking in confidence with their group, as they have one last opportunity to prove some people what they are made of in a home game from Boss Hill.
St. John Paul II is a 4A school out of Huntsville with a 3-6 record.
Their wins on the year come against Sacred Heart, New Hope and the Kate Duncan Smith DAR.
For Elkmont, their win on the season comes against Brindlee Mountain.
Updates on all remaining Athens-Limestone games will be provided, while playoff football updates will be provided as well for Limestone County and non-Limestone County football teams.
With this being the final week of the high school football regular season, it is also the final Pigskin Preview of the year.
It has been a pleasure bringing Athens-Limestone County football to you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.